New coronavirus strain appears to infect children more easily

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The new strain of coronavirus is now in the United States and is hitting one group harder than others.
Dr. George Diaz, a physician who treated the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States, said the virus appears to infect children more easily.
Dr. Diaz said in general, the UK and South Africa variants are more contagious, but not necessarily more deadly. He said the new strain is causing more infections, more hospitalizations and is responsible for the surges happening in those countries.
“Interestingly, they’ve noted that this virus appears to infect children more readily, and so they’ve seen a significant shift in the epidemiological curve where they’re seeing more children being infected,” said Dr. Diaz.
Dr. Diaz said in essence, the virus is evolving by becoming more contagious.
Currently, it accounts for 70 percent of the strains in the UK. Dr. Diaz said at that rate, it has probably spread worldwide due to travel.
