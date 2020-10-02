Norman author turns infertility journey into a message of hope

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – It was at the Norman Barnes & Noble that Stephanie O’Hara once searched for books on miscarriages, after she had experienced one of her own. When she couldn’t find what she was looking for, she decided she would write one herself.

Stephanie and her husband had dreamt of having a big family. A short time after their first son was born, they were ready to add another member to their family. But unfortunately, Stephanie miscarried. Feeling alone and needing a boost of hope, she sought out books on miscarriage at her local Barnes & Noble in Norman, but found none.

“It was then that I knew, right then, that I did not want anyone else to feel the way that I felt in that moment,” said O’Hara. “It was laid on my heart, ‘you are going to write your story.’”

Over the next six years, O’Hara experienced seven miscarriages. But then, the O’Hara’s dream came true: They had twins via a surrogate. A year later, O’Hara felt called to start writing.

“It took four years, start to finish, from the time I started writing until the time it was actually published,” said O’Hara.

“Angel Wings” by Stephanie O’Hara

Sharing her journey in the form of her book “Angel Wings” O’Hara wants her readers to both laugh and cry with her.

“I wrote this book as if I’m sitting here talking with a really close friend. We’re both curled up in cozy chairs with a cup of coffee or a glass of wine, and I just opened my heart,” said O’Hara. “It’s really kind of a tell all book, if you will, and I leave no stone unturned because I want people to understand, not just those that are walking after me with infertility, but the loved ones and the friends of those that are infertile. I want everybody to have a really good understanding of what it is that these women go through.”

Now O’Hara has come full circle… Back at the Norman Barnes & Noble where “Angel Wings” is the top-selling book.

Stephanie O’Hara’s book was published in August.

You can find it at Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Amazon and on Stephanie’s website.