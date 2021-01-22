OESC executive director clears up unemployment claims confusion ahead of tax season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Unemployment claims, both fraudulent and legit, will affect tax season for many Oklahomans. Here’s what you should know before February 12.

Shelley Zumwalt, executive director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, said those who already reported they were a victim of unemployment fraud should not receive a 1099, which is a tax document that would show those unemployment earnings.

“If you have filed it with that form on the AG’s office, that is 99% assuredness that you will not be receiving a 1099,” said Zumwalt. “Basically, that claim under your name doesn’t exist anymore.”



About 100,000 fraudulent claims have been made across the state, but there could be more out there that are unreported, which could catch some Oklahomans by surprise when they check their mail in the coming weeks.



“We’re working closely with claimants and the IRS and tax authorities to make sure that if someone does receive a 1099 and that is their first time to find out that there was a fraud claim in their name, having a process in place so that they can report that and make sure that it’s not showing up on their taxes,” said Zumwalt.



Zumwalt said that process will be rolled out ahead of February 12, when tax season starts.



“So we’ve got a lot of things in flight, and the exact status of that right now, we’re still working through it, ” said Zumwalt. “But I can promise that there are going to be people that will need to have an outlet to get those corrected and we will make sure that is available.”



Zumwalt said OESC will begin mailing out the 1099s on January 25, and five to seven business days later Oklahomans will also be able to access them online.