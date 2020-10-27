OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – October 27 is the last day to request an absentee ballot from the state election board. KFOR wanted to give a few tips for those who are voting by mail.

After filling out your absentee ballot, there are a couple things you need to do.

OKLAHOMA ABSENTEE VOTING: What you need to know (Photo: KFOR)

This year you have the option to either have your absentee ballot signed by a notary public, or you can include a photo copy of the front of your drivers license or valid ID. This is a way for the county election boards to verify the voters’s identity. The use of the photo copied ID is legal under the emergency order from the Governor because of the pandemic.

One thing to note if you go for the ID option is to attach the photo copy to the outside of your affidavit, perhaps by tape, paperclip or by stapling it. In case you have already sent in your absentee ballot and you did not attach it in the recommended ways, don’t worry. The county election boards want to cast your vote, therefore if you included your ID copy somewhere in your voting packet, you are good to go.

Make sure you have the proper postage to ensure your ballot is delivered by mail. Postage requirements vary by voter and which elections they are eligible to vote in. If you are unsure on what type of postage you need, reach out to your local post office.

You can also drop off your absentee ballot in person at your designated county election board. Make sure to bring your ID with you, because you will need to present it when you return your ballot.

Once your absentee ballot has been received, you can check the status of your vote online on the OK Voter Portal on the state election board website.

Simply enter your first and last name, followed by your birthday and the system will pull you up. Scroll down the page to the ‘Absentee Ballots’ section to check the status of your absentee ballot.

Oklahoma State Election Board secretary, Paul Ziriax, said although the ballots coming in are being counted due to an increase in absentee voting this year, he wanted to clarify when your vote will actually be counted.

“I want to be clear, though, these are being scanned. They’re not actually being tabulated,” said Ziriax. “So no results are known until after 7 p.m. on election day.”

