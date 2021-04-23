Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics raids home, medical marijuana farm in Guthrie for selling product on black market

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics conducted two raids Friday morning at a home and a medical marijuana farm in Logan County, seizing about ten to fifteen thousand plants due to criminal activity.

A couple months ago, OBN received a tip that there was marijuana being sold in bulk on the black market.

Mark Woodward, spokesman for OBN, said the business in Guthrie appears legal, however behind the scenes it is a different story.

“We are basically looking at this as a criminal organization that is simply using Oklahoma’s medical marijuana program to continue to operate their illegal operation under the guise of a medical marijuana farm,” said Woodward.

Woodward said it is hard to say how many plants had already been sold illegally.

“It’s clear from the evidence here on this facility that they’ve had a number of harvests of several thousands of plants, potentially fifteen to thirty thousand plants that are unaccounted for, that ended up on the black market before we ever got involved, potentially, judging by the evidence that’s on this property,” said Woodward.

State agents located people on the premises who are being taken in for questioning.

“We’ve got probably about 11 people inside the house, ranging from potential owners to employees that we’re going to be interviewing,” said Woodward. “We haven’t made any arrests at this point, but we certainly anticipate that there could be some arrests.”

Woodward said there are more raids coming in the future.

“This is one of multiple operations that we’ve got going on around the state,” said Woodward.

Woodward told News 4 that the plants seized will be burned.

OBN is actively investigating to find out how widespread this criminal organization was selling their product.