OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Homeless veterans in need of employment will now be offered additional resources to get them back on their feet. It is all thanks to a $1.2 million federal grant given to an organization in Oklahoma City.

Volunteers of America Oklahoma will be able to use those funds from the Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program grant over the next three years.

Oklahoma City organization receives $1.2 million federal grant to help homeless veterans seeking employment (Photo: KFOR)

“…To assist our homeless or in danger of being homeless veterans to find sustainable employment to where they can take care of themselves and change their situations, not just for the short term, but for the long term,” said Justin Jones, veteran business liaison for Volunteers of America Oklahoma.

Army veteran, Carl Montoya, who has been utilizing the nonprofit’s services to help gain employment, said that money will help even more veterans like him that are in need.

“I was homeless at one time,” said Montoya. “Getting through all of that, it was a very trying time in my life. But with organizations like this, it helps you get a leg up, and I can really appreciate that.”

The nonprofit offers a plethora of services already, including resume assistance, helping obtain professional wear for interviews and even providing proper equipment needed for specific jobs.

Jones said since the Oklahoma City chapter of Volunteers of America Oklahoma began offering veterans services in August they have already been able to help over 80 veterans in the Oklahoma City area. He said they are looking for even more veterans to help.

“There is still the statewide 2-1-1 hotline. They can call that hotline, inform the person who’s doing intake about their situation and they will refer them over to us,” said Jones.

Veterans in need of housing, employment services or veteran-friendly employers can contact VOAOK at 918-307-1500 for assistance.