Oklahoma City shops going the extra mile to bring in business

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – From moving outdoors, to doing curbside and delivery, Oklahoma City shops are doing whatever it takes to draw in business.

Brick’s Garden Exchange, a new outdoor shopping experience found some success with their outside shop this fall by hosting a pumpkin patch. Now, they have turned it into a holiday market with wreaths, outdoor-oriented gifts and more.

“We’ve decided that this is the neighborhood that we live in and we’re not going anywhere,” said Shaun Murray, owner of Brick’s Garden Exchange. “We want to make an investment to make the neighborhood better.”

Brick’s Garden Exchange, a holiday market with wreaths, outdoor-oriented gifts and more. (Photo: KFOR)

Murray said they can even bring products right to your door, making it easier than ever to shop local.

“We can even set up delivery on products, even on trees,” said Murray.

Rachael Gruntmeir, owner of The Black Scintilla, is also giving incentives to shop small, offering a five dollar flat rate on shipping and even free gift wrapping. Gruntmeir said buying local will give you an above and beyond customer service experience with quick delivery.

“Especially in small businesses, like myself, is when an order comes through, I immediately pull it, I package it and it goes out USPS Priority,” said Gruntmeir. “And if you live in the metro area, you’re getting it tomorrow.”

The Black Scintilla, an Oklahoma City business offering clothing and gifts. (Photo: KFOR)

Operating partner as En Croute, Crosby Dyke, said they have extended their heated patio seating to the parking lot. They are offering take and bake goods, as well as selling American wine and cheese and locally made charcuterie trays.

“Supporting local has always been something I think everyone has tried to do, but maybe not focused on as much,” said Dyke. “I’m guilty of not always doing it, as well. But now more than ever we are desperately in need.”

En Croute, a restaurant and retail shop with American wine and cheese. (Photo: KFOR)

Many Oklahoma City shops are extending the Shop Small Saturday through the weekend, allowing customers more time and space to do their shopping while also staying safe.