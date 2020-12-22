Oklahoma City trainer pivots during pandemic and brings fitness online

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health and wellness shouldn’t have to take the backseat just because you can’t go to the gym in person. An Oklahoma City personal trainer is finding ways to help clients break a sweat, virtually.

Personal training looks different now for Mandisa Sobers, owner of Flexx Wellness. The pandemic caused her to pivot her business online, where she now utilizes Zoom calls for both personal training and nutritional consultations.

“Covid has changed what our daily lives look like, but I do want people to understand that regardless the changes that are around us, that they are important,” said Sobers. “That their health is important and that they don’t have to sacrifice that because they have sacrificed other aspects of their lives.”

Sobers, specializing in biomechanics and corrective exercise, still offering her critiques- now, through technology.

“I really had to reformat my business, without pressing pause,” said Sobers.

Sobers says her mission is to be impactful to others, especially those whose resources aren’t so readily available, such as the African American community, the largest population of people with chronic diseases.

“We don’t even have access to certain things that can help us not have some of these chronic diseases,” said Sobers. “So I definitely, especially with my credentials and my pricing, I do want to provide a really good service to the people that deserve it but can’t really afford it.”

Sobers said she is ready to support all who are eager to achieve their fitness goals. Flexx Wellness, even getting a shoutout from rapper, Cardi B:

“Oklahoma! We getting fit! Flexx Wellness! What’s good! Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!”