Oklahoma farm-to-home delivery service brings locally grown produce right to your door

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Shopping local while also staying safe just got easier. LocalFarmOK is officially in Oklahoma City. Their services, basically bringing the farmers market right to your door.

Fruits, vegetables and more. All grown and produced by local farmers and artisans. LocalFarmOK, partnering with them, to serve you.

Without a storefront and very little overhead, co-owner Ashely Neal said this allows them to keep prices affordable.

Now, the Tulsa-based company has expanded their services to the Oklahoma City area.

“The premise of the program is based on a subscription-based service,” said Neal. “You choose a farm or variety bag and you choose it either weekly or every other week.”

The farm bag, containing six or seven locally sourced produce, while the variety bag includes that plus two additional items from outside the area.

The farm-to-home delivery service, dropping off the goods to you.

“We have a designated delivery area on our website. You can view our delivery area. If you live outside of that area you can always have your bag delivered to your place of work, or if you would rather have it delivered there, you’re going to be gone all day, we do that as well.”

LocalFarmOK, helping local farmers and artisans during a critical time for their businesses.

“With Covid it really has diminished a lot of outlets for people to sell their goods to the public right now. So it’s wonderful that we can step in and bring these goods to people’s doorsteps,” said Neal.