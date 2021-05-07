Oklahoma mom & daughter celebrate special Mother’s Day by graduating together, and it almost didn’t happen

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A bond between a mother and a daughter has been made closer through a unique experience… Audra and Madison Aldridge are graduating college together, but that milestone almost didn’t happen.

“We thought I was going to die,” said Madison.

Back in 2016, Madison spent three weeks in a California hospital with a mystery illness…

“But it turns out it was meningitis,” said Madison.

Madison was also diagnosed with pseudotumor, which is when the body believes there is a brain tumor, even where there’s not.

“The doctors said that they didn’t know if she would make it through the next few days,” said Audra.

The Aldridge’s told News 4 that they had the support of many people from all over the country, which they believe contributed to Madison’s healing.

“We just had a ton of people praying for Madison for just complete healing,” said Audra. “And three weeks later we were able to wheel her out the doors and come back to Oklahoma City.”

Within weeks of her hospital stay Madison was back on campus, determined to fulfill her purpose.

“I just get up every day knowing that I’m here for a reason,” said Madison.

Maybe one reason: walking across the stage with her mother at Randall University in Moore.

“I started in 2018 and didn’t really even think about when I was going to graduate,” said Audra. “Then as time got closer, we figured out that we were going to graduate together, and so it just became really exciting to think about that possibility.”

The mother and daughter duo will be easy to spot in the crowd- their caps saying it all…

“I’m excited about me graduating, but not half as excited as I am that Madison is graduating,” said Audra.

Madison told News 4 that she may pursue a Masters degree in the future. Audra will use her degree to further her career.

Madison is graduating with a degree in multidisciplinary studies with an emphasis in elementary education.

Audra is graduating with a degree in business with an emphasis in leadership.