OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When thinking about addiction, we often think of those who are addicted. But what about the loved ones desperate to help? Oklahoma organization, Parents Helping Parents, does just that in providing support, education and resources so that families can better assist those on the road to recovery.

“It really changed my life,” said Virginia Holleman, who sought out Parents Helping Parents due to her son’s substance abuse addiction.

“I was scared,” said Holleman. “My son was spiraling out of control with his disease of addiction. I was spiraling out of control in my disease of despair and codependency. I was trying to get him to stop, but I was doing all the wrong things.”

Holleman, with the help of Parents Helping Parents, not only learned how to take care of herself so she could better support her son, but also was provided with resources that aided in her son’s recovery.

Oklahoma organization provides resources, support for families of those struggling with addiction (Photo: Virginia Holleman)

“It’s just all about how to be there for those loved ones and how to make the best decisions for yourself when you’re working with those loved ones,” said Becky O’Dell, executive director of Parents Helping Parents.

Parents Helping Parents offers chapters across the state for families to gain these useful resources and knowledge. All chapter meetings have moved online this year, though, due to the pandemic.

“In our virtual chapters, our typical format is bringing in either a professional or a parent to share their story and to bring some information, some skills and some resources to people and then doing a live Q&A format afterwards to allow for some conversation and some engagement,” said Derek Talkington, virtual chapter coordinator for Parents Helping Parents.

O’Dell said stress from the pandemic may make it more difficult for those battling addiction, as well as for their loved ones. She said reaching out for help can be hard, but can be life changing.

“We really promote self care, because if a family, parents aren’t taking care of themselves, how are they going to take care of their loved ones and make the right decisions for their loved ones?” said O’Dell. “So that’s what we’re here for. We’re here to give resources, to give hugs, to just be there.”

For more local news, download the KFOR News app and for weather download the KFOR 4WarnMe Weather app

Follow KFOR on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter!