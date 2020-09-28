Oklahoma schools receive thermal camera donations to increase safety during pandemic

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Thanks to a partnership between Lucky Star Casino and eConnect, a Las Vegas-based digital video intelligence company, schools across Oklahoma are now better equipped to keep their students and faculty safe through the use of modern technology.

The two organizations joined up to hand out 40 thermal cameras.

eConnect and Lucky Star Casino partnered to donate 40 of the eClear thermal cameras to Oklahoma schools. (Photo: KFOR)

“When we got the opportunity to help them with the school system we were enthusiastic and we’ve done everything we can to try to get it out there for them,” said Henry Valentino III, CEO of eConnect.

Lucky Star Casino was one of the first companies to use the eClear thermal cameras, and because they worked so well, the casino wanted to share the technology to help others.

“We thought that if we could keep our patrons safe, we’d also keep our school kids safe, and then, in turn, help the communities out, as well,” said Reggie Wassana, Governor of the Cheyenne & Arapaho Tribes. “So we made those donations to 16 of the school districts here in western Oklahoma.”

The 16 districts include: Kingfisher, Calumet, Geary, Watonga, Canton, Seiling, Woodward, Clinton, Weatherford, Arapaho, Thomas, Cordell, Elk City, Hammon, Darlington and El Reno Public Schools, who received seven of the high-tech cameras.

El Reno Public Schools received seven of the eClear thermal cameras. (Photo: KFOR)

“They’ll go in all of our schools at the entrance, and students and personnel can just walk by,” said Craig McVay, Superintendent of El Reno Public Schools. “They read every two seconds. You just put your face in the scanner zone and it gives you a temperature and an all clear.”

The cameras have additional capabilities that will also serve their customers well.

“It gives the casinos, and of course the schools, it gives them the visibility and to not just know the temperature, but who is it that they’re letting in,” said Valentino III.

The donation of 40 thermal cameras comes with a $150,000 price tag. Lucky Star Casino usually gifts substantial donations at the end of the year, but 2020 called for a special circumstance.

“We thought this, our funds, would go well with the current pandemic,” said Andy Rednose, COO of Lucky Star Casinos. “We’re going to continue to help out our schools in our district, in the Cheyenne & Arapaho district.”

