Oklahoma woman’s health journey leads to a sweet result: starting her own chocolate company

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Whether you are vegan, keto or gluten free, Good Girl Chocolate has a sweet for you- and it’s good! The journey to creating the perfect sweet was a personal one for owner Dr. Tabatha Carr.

Dr. Carr was always on a diet. At 16 years old she was put on her first blood pressure bill, and by the time she was 30 she was almost 300 pounds.

“So because I was always trying to lose weight I decided to try the raw diet, and after I ate my raw meal I wanted something sweet to eat, so I started making raw chocolate, and I’ve just been making chocolate ever since then,” said Dr. Carr.

Ingredients were always a top priority for her, determined to make a quality chocolate that she could actually enjoy.

“I wanted something that was made for every single lifestyle, no matter what you are,” said Dr. Carr.

Plus, Dr. Carr’s chocolate is made in-house. Literally, in the back of her store in Penn Square Mall.

“We actually have a chocolate factory back here,” said Dr. Carr. “We don’t buy our chocolate. We don’t make our chocolate from cocoa powder. Our chocolate is bean to bar. So we have the organic beans. We’re roasting the beans in the back. We’re grinding the beans in the back. It takes like four days to make this chocolate.”

Good Girl Chocolate has come a long way over the years… From the Grammys, the Oscars and working with Beyonce.

“I took a leap of faith and I had no idea that this journey would lead me here,” said Dr. Carr. “Not only helping and inspiring and empowering women on their healthy lifestyle journey, but also bringing this chocolate to the world.”

Good Girl Chocolate has quite the selection to choose from… From cookie dough to fudge cupcake, you can find your favorite inside Penn Square Mall or at GoodGirlChocolate.com.