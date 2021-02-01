OSDH Officials: None of 1.2 million hydroxychloroquine doses purchased in 2020 used

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OSDH officials have told News 4 that of the 1.2 million doses of hydroxychloroquine Oklahoma purchased last year, none of the doses have been used by the state.

The state purchased the drug from FFF Enterprises in late March of 2020 for $2.622 million.

Back in April 2020, News 4 brought you a story stating that hydroxychloroquine was not proven to treat the coronavirus, after the state had already spent millions of dollars to have it on hand.

The media contact for Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter told News 4 that AG Hunter is working with the Department of Health and the vendor on a buy back solution. We reached out to AG Hunter’s office to check on the status of the situation and are waiting on a response.