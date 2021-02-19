The winter storm caused issues for utilities and water pipes, but your roof may have also taken a hit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The extreme winter weather has brought on many challenges for Oklahomans, from pipes bursting to loss of power. However, as the temperature rises and the snow and ice melt, residents may start to notice another issue: leaks in their roof.

Unfortunately, there is little residents can do now to find the damage before the leaking starts.

“If you’re looking up, you definitely want to look for maybe loose shingles, if shingles may have fallen off,” said Jason Moon, owner of Tier 1 Contracting in Mustang.

Moon said there is something homeowners can do to help ease the process of finding a leak: clearing the snow off the roof, either themselves or hiring a licensed professional to do so. If not, he said it could accumulate in the valleys of your home, causing ice damming.

“There’ll be a sheet of ice underneath the snow that’ll freeze and that’ll keep that snow from melting,” said Moon. “So when that snow doesn’t melt because of the ice damming, it’s just going to sit up there, and all the weight of the snow and the ice is not good for your decking, your shingles, things of that nature.”

Another tip from Tier 1: Check your attic.

“That is one of the things that many, many homeowners forget to take a look at, because you don’t really think about snow coming down snow’s going to get into your attic, because your roof’s protecting your home,” said Moon. “But with wind-driven snow and snow drifts, if you have a ridge vent, snow will get through your ridge vents and start piling up and accumulating snow in your attic.”

Moon said do your research before you hire anyone to work on your roof.

“One of the most important things is you want to know that that contractor is locally owned and operated,” said Moon. “After storms like this, there’s so many contractors that flood into the state or the city or the town from out of town to just get the work, leave. They never come back and speak with the owners. If there’s an issue or leak, they don’t honor their warranties. It’s just a really dangerous situation to get in if you don’t do your due diligence and research on the company.”

Some good advice for the future: Plan for a least a yearly checkup on your roof.

“Annually getting a free roof inspection from the right company that’s a licensed company, and they’ll be more willing to do that for you,” said Tyler Walden, HAAG certified inspector and sales manager for Tier 1 Contracting. “Maybe a couple times a year, even three times a year, just to make sure you’re safe, because if you haven’t had one done in a while just because we haven’t had a hail storm or something directly hit your house in the last year doesn’t mean that it might not be affected, and affected when a snowstorm or ice storm comes.”

Tier 1 Contracting’s important checklist for hiring a qualified roofing contractor:

Are you locally owned and operated? Are you a licensed roofing contractor? Do you carry Worker’s Compensation insurance? Do you carry General Liability insurance? What is your company’s website? What is your Better Business Bureau (BBB) accreditation? What is the leak-free labor warranty on my new roof? How will you protect my driveway and the rest of my property during this project? Who will be onsite supervising the project as it is in progress? Can you provide me with references?