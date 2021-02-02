They got the beat: Bartlesville senior living community goes viral with drum routine video

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – A senior living community in Bartlesville is going viral for their sweet drum routine. Garnering over 455,000 shares and even more smiles with each view.

Residents at Green Country Village Senior Living have got the beat.

“We do it twice a week for thirty minutes and it’s just so much fun,” said Ann Sheldon, a resident at Green Country Village.

The community often posts pictures and videos of their activities, but never saw this coming… A video they shared on Facebook of their drum routine has gone viral.

“When we posted this one we had no idea that it would get the attention,” said Tyler Watts, Life Enrichment Director at Green Country Village. “But I think, Hunter, people just want a smile right now. People just want, you know, a positive message and I think that’s what this class did. It made people smile.”

Not only that, the posts Green Country Village shares on its social media also bring residents’ families and friends comfort, knowing their loved ones are happy and healthy.

“It has meant a lot to my family,” said Sheldon. “I have family, some in Oklahoma and some in Nashville and some in Kentucky and other states. So it’s really fun for them to see what we’re doing, too, and know that we’re doing well.”

From drum routines, to flight simulators and other fun activities, Watts said it is all about bringing joy to the residents, enriching their lives any way they can.

“Trying to get the residents’ input and do what they want to do, right? It’s all about helping them to have a happy day, and if we can put a smile on their face, then that’s the kind of activity we’ll do,” said Watts.