TOUR: New Oklahoma medical facility opens during global pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma hospital unveiling history… Monday, OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center opened the doors to a state of the art patient tower.

It includes more than 140 additional beds and the latest in medical technology.

At more than 450,000 square feet, the North Tower is the largest hospital expansion project in Oklahoma history.

Eight stories make up the new addition, with the ability to build four more in the future. The facility’s fruition comes right in the middle of a global pandemic.

“The sixth floor was planned to be a medical intensive care unit, which wonderfully has all the equipment and capability to support a Covid patient, because they really fall in that population,” said Kris Gose, President of the OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center. “But we planned on those being patients from all around the state with various different disease processes, and instead the entire floor is full with Covid.”

Gose said they wanted the North Tower to be both comfortable and functional.

“We have things from a space for music to be set up in our lobby to help support them. You’re going to see natural light throughout this entire building that is meant to brighten their day, promote healing, make sure that all the positives related to what is outside is accessible to them when they’re inside,” said Gose. “The rooms that you’re going to see are oversized. All of them are greater than 300 square feet, and that was meant to make sure that there’s a family space, a patient space and a healthcare team space.”

Plus, the rooms are multifunctional.

“The patient can, if need be, stay in one room and the caregivers change, but the room is capable of supporting whatever you need,” said Gose. “It has monitors, it has enough hookups for whatever kind of equipment you would need in any kind of care.”

The construction is expected to be fully complete in the spring of 2021.

“There will be two floors dedicated to cancer to support our Stephenson Cancer Center, a surgical oncology floor and then a floor for hematology-oncology patients and bone marrow transplant, stem cell therapy, and then there will be the medical ICU floor, that is Covid at this point in time, and we will have a cardiovascular institute,” said Gose. “So those will be all of our growth areas, but it also allows us to then take other service lines like neurosciences, orthopedics, geriatric trauma and grow and expand them in our current tower, our South Tower.”

The North Tower adding to the list of operating rooms.

“Sixteen on this floor, sixteen on the floor above, and then we will keep our four biggest and most modern ORs in the south tower, which will give us 36 operating rooms overall,” said David Teague, M.D., Perioperative Surgical Director at University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

Each of the new operating rooms are over 650 square feet and are able to be configured in whatever way needed. The North Tower also offers a Hybrid OR, which allows even more capabilities for medical professionals.

“It’s 1,100 square feet and it has equipment that allows us to bring patients, for example, straight from the emergency room who’ve been in a trauma and they have bleeding in their pelvis, and our interventional radiologist can come in and try with minimally invasive techniques to stop that bleeding,” said Dr. Teague. “If that works, great. If that doesn’t work then our critical care surgeons can come in and immediately perform a surgery to control that bleeding without having to take the patient from here to another operating room like we do at most facilities now.”

Staff was consulted when designing the facility.

“We took several trips to look at best practice across the country, but mostly we listened to our people who told us ‘this is what we need. This is how we’re challenged in our current space. This is what we need in our new space,'” said Dr. Teague.

Another priority, the mental and physical well-being of employees.

“We want to make sure that as an organization we’re giving back to our health care workers in the same way, so that they can stay healthy and well so that they can provide the same for their patients and families,” said Heather Davidson, Chief Talent Officer, University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

The ground breaking for the North Tower was in November 2017, but Gose said the concept for the state of the art facility is years in the making.

