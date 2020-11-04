VOTED ABSENTEE IN OKLAHOMA? How to know if your vote was counted

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Did you vote absentee this election? Here’s how to know if your vote was counted.
Oklahoma absentee ballots are tabulated after 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Once all data from the county election boards have been entered into the system, the OK Voter Portal will indicate whether or not a ballot was counted.
If the ballot did not count, the OK Voter Portal will indicate the reason.
Typically, results are posted on the Oklahoma State Election Board website OK Voter Portal by 5 p.m. the day following Election Day.
Voters with specific questions should contact their county election board.
