Oklahoma City police investigating shooting, suspect taken into custody

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department officials are investigating a shooting in the city’s southwest side and have a suspect in custody, but the victim is nowhere to be found.

Police were called just before 10 p.m. to SW 39th and Penn regarding a person shot.

Officers arrived at the scene, but were unable to locate the victim. However, they located the suspect and made the arrest.

Witnesses told police the victim was shot then took off running.

Officers are trying to find out if the victim went to a hospital and, if so, which one.

