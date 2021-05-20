Oklahoma school resource officer arrested, accused of molesting student

CHOUTEAU, Okla. (KFOR) – A school resource officer working within the Chouteau Public School District is accused of molesting a student.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents arrested 52-year-old Dale Tillotson at the Choteau Police Department on Thursday.

Tillotson was booked into the Mayes County Detention Center and faces a lewd molestation charge.

“A student said [Tillotson] inappropriately touched the student during school hours,” an OSBI official said.

District 12 District Attorney’s Office officials asked OSBI agents on May 14 to help investigate the allegation against Tillotson.

No further details were provided.

