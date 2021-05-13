Silver Alert issued for missing 66-year-old Oklahoma City woman

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 66-year-old woman.

Sandra Kania, 66, went missing from the 2700 block of Northwest Expressway at around 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 12.

Kania left the area on foot. She had her cell phone on her, but law enforcement officials were unable to ping it.

Sandra Kania

She was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray sweatpants with blue lines down the seams.

Kania is known to have a proven medical condition or physical disability. She is believed to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Please immediately call 911 or Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000 if you see Kania or know of her whereabouts.