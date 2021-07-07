UPDATE: Edmond standoff suspect who was accused of pistol whipping ex-girlfriend surrenders

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The suspect wanted by Edmond police for allegedly pistol whipping his ex-girlfriend and triggering a standoff situation surrendered to authorities Wednesday.

Tywan Goosby

Goosby turned himself in at the Oklahoma County Detention Center on Wednesday morning.

He was wanted on a warrant for suspicion of first-degree burglary, kidnapping, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm after a previous felony and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

Goosby’s ex-girlfriend ran to a neighbor’s home near 15th and Santa Fe at around 4 a.m. Monday, banged on the door and said she had been assaulted.

Officers traveled to the scene and spoke with the frantic woman, who said Goosby broke into her home, pistol whipped her – striking her on the head with a gun several times – and punched her in the stomach, according to Emily Ward, Public Information Specialist for the Edmond Police Department.

The woman was taken to a hospital by ambulance. She told police that Goosby could still be inside her home.

Police tracked Goosby’s cellphone to the woman’s home. Officers went to her home and thought they heard Goosby inside.

Edmond’s SWAT Team set up a perimeter around the home.

Officers attempted several times to contact Goosby by phone, but after he answered, he hung up. He eventually stopped answering, possibly turning his phone off, Ward said.

Police contacted Goosby’s mother by phone. She said she would try to call her son and tell him to surrender.

The Police Department’s Bomb Squad sent their robot into the home, but the robot’s camera did not show anyone inside the home.

The SWAT Team entered the home after nearly nine hours at the scene and did a thorough search. Goosby was nowhere to be found.