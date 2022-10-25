LOS ANGELES, California (KFOR/Storyful) – Actor and singer Jack Black visited a pediatric hospice and palliative care center in Los Angeles, where he met a 15-year-old teen named Abraham who loves Black’s movie, “School of Rock.”

Abraham’s favorite part of the movie is when the cast sings “In the End of Time,” so Black knelt down and sang the song with Abraham, who was smiling ear-to-ear.

His mother, Veronica, told Upworthy that Abraham has a rare mitochondrial disease called Pearson syndrome, and has been in palliative care with TrinityKids Care for the past year.

Black hosts the annual Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TrinityKids Care, to raise money for the center, and he has long-participated in fundraisers for the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation.