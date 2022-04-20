NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau released the results of its investigation into the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” on October 21, 2021, after she was shot with a live round from a prop gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin.

The report finds that the management of Rust Movie Productions, LLC, knew that firearm safety procedures were not followed on set and showed indifference to employee safety. The production company was issued a Willful-Serious citation that includes a $136,793 penalty.

This is the maximum fine and highest level of citation allowed by state law in New Mexico.

Under federal requirements, the production company has 15 days after receiving the citation to pay the penalty or provide OHSB with certification of corrective action, or to contest the citation.

“Our investigation found that this tragic incident never would have happened if Rust Movie Productions, LLC had followed national film industry standards for firearm safety,” said Environment Cabinet Secretary James Kenney in a news release. “This is a complete failure of the employer to follow recognized national protocols that keep employees safe.”

The news release said investigators conducted 14 interviews and reviewed 566 documents before issuing the citation.

Kenney’s full statements are available to view on YouTube.