

The Grand Hall on the Disney Wish (Scott Gustin / Nexstar)



The Disney Wish, Disney’s newest cruise ship (Scott Gustin / Nexstar)

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (NEXSTAR) – Disney’s newest cruise ship is launching this month, bringing the best of Marvel and Star Wars to guests on the high seas.

Featuring characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars, the cruise promises to deliver on adventure with a theme of enchantment across the ship, Disney said in a news release.

The ship was first announced in 2016 and was officially christened last month during a ceremony featuring three Make-A-Wish ambassadors.

The ship features the AquaMouse, a new family water attraction that is similar to the AquaDuck waterslide featured on two of Disney’s other ships.

Worlds of Marvel on the Disney Wish (Scott Gustin / Nexstar)

For fans of Marvel, the restaurant includes a first-of-its-kind Worlds of Marvel restaurant. The restaurant offers an array of foods “inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Each menu item pays homage to different Marvel movies and characters that span across the globe like the lamb shawarma and Delmonico steak. Real fans of the franchise will spot the connection between these dishes and the corresponding storylines.

“Everything we do at Disney, we try and make sure it’s an exceptional experience for the guest,” explained Kelly Vanardsdall, manager of dining standards aboard the Disney Wish. “So, we do that with our food as well. There’s definitely a lot of thought that goes into the designing of the menu itself.”

The ship also has a Frozen-inspired restaurant named Arendelle and a Walt Disney-themed restaurant named 1923.

For fans of Star Wars, the ship includes a “Hyperspace Lounge” that serves several space-inspired drinks. The lounge also serves up a $5,000 drink named the Kaiburr Crystal that includes a trip to Skywalker Ranch in California.

Star Wars: Cargo: Bay on the Disney Wish (Scott Gustin / Nexstar)

While the lounge is listed as adults-only, it’s open to families during the day and adults-only in the evenings.

Kids ages 3 to 12 can also visit Disney’s Oceaneer Club to check out Marvel Super Hero Academy, Star Wars: Cargo Bay, and Fairytale Hall.

The Marvel Super Hero Academy is a high-tech headquarters designed to help young “recruits” train to be the next generation of Super Heroes.

Star Wars: Cargo Bay is a highly-immersive experience that gives kids the chance to be “creature handlers” and care for some of the most exotic beings from across the galaxy.

Inside Fairytale Hall, some of Disney’s most well-known princesses make appearances at Rapunzel’s Art Studio and Belle’s Library.

Fireworks at sea on the Disney Wish (Scott Gustin / Nexstar)

The ship has 1,254 staterooms, with the majority offering an ocean view and 70 percent including a veranda.

Disney’s fifth cruise ship in its fleet will welcome its first guests on July 14 and offer sailings out of Port Canaveral, Florida.