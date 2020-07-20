Ethan Downs Wants To Represent Weatherford Well, Plays For Friend

Weatherford senior standout Ethan Downs says, he can play just about every position on the football field except for cornerback.

That sort of athleticism drew the attention of the University of Oklahoma’s football program, and eventually led to Downs committing to the Sooners.

As an athlete with a growing profile Ethan says, he’s always trying to represent his friends, family, team and Weatherford the best that he can.

Downs also draws inspiration from his dear friend, Skyler Bivens.

Bivens passed away just over a year ago from cancer.

Skyler’s friendship with Downs had a profound impact on both teens.

Downs says, Skyler’s in his thoughts each time he takes the field.

