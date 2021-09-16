“It really just filled in the gap for people,” Partnership between Oklahoma church, mobile home community ensures residents don’t go hungry

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a devastating storm in October 2020 that brought Riverside Community and Ebenezer Baptist Church together.

The church provided food for the residents when their power went out and their food had gone bad.

“It really just filled in the gap for people,” said Duana Newcomb, community manager at Riverside Community.

That time of need, happening during an already tough time… The global pandemic caused many to lose their jobs, wondering how they were going to provide for their families.

“80% have had some kind of food insecurity over this pandemic,” said Cherie Rudd, assistant community manager at Riverside Community.

But thankfully, help was available.

The partnership between Ebenezer Baptist Church and Riverside Community ensures residents don’t go hungry. (Photo: KFOR)

Trucks of food and other goods were delivered to the community by Ebenezer throughout the last year.

“It’s just been a real God thing. It has,” said Newcomb. “It’s been a blessing to be able to say, ‘here it is.’ It’s just here, and all I had to do was ask.”

The food coming in from Ebenezer’s partners was delivered door-to-door and even cooked and served up in Riverside’s Community Center for residents to enjoy together.

“Sometimes it’s the only meal that our seniors, or hot meal, that our seniors will get during the week,” said Rudd.

150 families at Riverside have one less thing to worry about, food, because of the generosity of community partners.

“Ebenezer Baptist Church has been absolutely phenomenal in helping keep our residents fed,” said Rudd.

