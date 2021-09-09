Oklahoma City woman helps fight hunger, feeds homeless people every week

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For the entire month of September, KFOR will be sharing stories regarding hunger in Oklahoma. It’s part of an initiative by our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, to bring awareness to this important issue.

Our first story is one of hope: An Oklahoma City woman, Denise Dickson, feeds the homeless every single week.

Dickson’s work is a personal one. Many years ago Dickson was homeless, herself.

Denise Dickson

She recently joined Ebenezer Baptist Church, where she was inspired to start a new outreach feeding the hungry.

“I’m just cooking food and serving the Lord,” said Dickson.

Every Saturday, you will find Dickson cooking in the kitchen at The Needs Foundation. She spends several hours by the stove, then delivers the meals to about 120 people at The Homeless Alliance in Downtown Oklahoma City.

Denise cooking up good food for folks in need.

Hot meals are hard to come by for the homeless, but they can always count on a hearty meal from Dickson.

“You know, because homeless people don’t receive that kind of stuff,” said Dickson. “Just because you’re homeless and you’re having hard times doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be able to get good food.”

That good food comes from Ebenezer Baptist Church, which receives frequent donations of food from community partners like the Regional Food Bank.

“It is healthy, healthy produce, and that is what a lot of our homeless neighbors, they’re not receiving these healthy food items,” said Pastor Derrick Scobey of Ebenezer.

Denise doing her most to keep folks fed.

Pastor Scobey said he is proud to have a disciple in Dickson who is serving the community that is in desperate need.

“What Denise has shown herself to be is a disciple of Christ, a follower of Christ,” said Pastor Scobey. “He said that when I was hungry, you fed me, and we really hold that in a literal way to heart that whatever we’re doing for the least of these, we’re doing it for Christ.”

You can learn more about hunger in Oklahoma by visiting our website kfor.com/feedingamerica.