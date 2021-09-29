Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma receives massive ham donation

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, the Oklahoma Pork Council and Wheeler’s Meat Market have partnered to donate 750 pounds of ham to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. Photo courtesy of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Multiple agencies pooled together to donate 750 pounds of ham to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, the Oklahoma Pork Council and Wheeler’s Meat Market partnered for the massive donation as part of Hunger Action Month.

“Oklahoma agriculture is proud to play a big part in feeding the world, but we recognize access to that food isn’t always a reality for everyone,” said Blayne Arthur, Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture. “I am incredibly proud of the Oklahoma Pork Council for stepping up to fight against food insecurity in such a substantial way and providing communities with a critical protein source during their most vulnerable times. Hat’s off to you this Hunger Action Month, okPork!”

The donation will be distributed to the Regional Food Bank’s network of partners across 53 central and western Oklahoma counties.

“We are so thankful to the generosity of our partners at the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, the Oklahoma Pork Council and Wheeler’s Meat Market,” said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “Protein is one of the most requested items at our network partners and this donation will go toward providing hundreds of meals to Oklahoma families.”

Members of the Feeding America network of food banks across the country raise hunger awareness and encourage residents to fight hunger in their communities each September in honor of Hunger Action Month.

“Oklahoma’s pig farmers are committed to raising a safe, affordable and nutritious protein, as well as giving back to the community,” said Kylee Deniz, executive director of the Oklahoma Pork Council. “With September being Hunger Action Month (HAM), we consider it a great honor to offer hams to Oklahomans faced with food insecurity via a collaboration with Wheeler’s Meat Market of Oklahoma City and the Regional Food Bank.”

Visit rfbo.org to learn more about the Regional Food Bank’s mission toward a hunger-free Oklahoma.