Company seeking FDA approval for experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Pharmaceutical giant Biogen said it is pursuing US Food and Drug Administration approval for aducanumab, an experimental treatment for early Alzheimer’s disease.

Earlier this month, Biogen announced that it has completed its regulatory filing to the FDA.

If approved, aducanumab would become the first therapy to reduce the cognitive and functional decline of people living with the disease.

Last year, Biogen announced that a new analysis, which included more patients, showed a significant reduction in clinical decline in one trial. Results for some patients in another study support those findings, as well.

The data showed that patients who received aducanumab experienced significant benefits on measures of cognition and function, including memory, orientation and language, according to Biogen.

“We don’t know where the critical breakthrough is going to present itself, so we must advance all potential treatment avenues and also explore methods for combining these approaches,” says Mark Fried, Oklahoma Chapter President/CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association. “Alzheimer’s and other dementias are complex. Discovering effective treatments and prevention will likely also be a complex, yet achievable, task.”

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. About 5.8 million people in the United States currently live with Alzheimer’s, and that’s projected to rise to nearly 14 million by 2050.

According to the Oklahoma Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, there are currently, more than 67,000 Oklahomans living with Alzheimer’s disease, and over 226,000 family and friends are providing care.

LATEST STORIES: