10 Guthrie residents file lawsuit against city over ‘Shelter in Place’ order

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – A group of Guthrie residents have field a federal lawsuit against their city, calling for the city’s ‘Shelter in Place’ order to be stricken down.

The 10 citizens filed the lawsuit Thursday, April 22, with the 1983 Civil Rights Act listed as the cause.

Guthrie officials issued a stay at home order until May 5 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. City officials also mandated that community members wear cloth masks if they must go out in public.

Defendants in the lawsuit include the City of Guthrie, Members of the Guthrie City Council, Mayor Steven Gentling, Chief of Police Don Sweger, and city attorneys William Wheeler and Sheri Mueller.

The 1983 Civil Rights Act, officially titled ’42 U.S. Code § 1983.Civil action for deprivation of rights’, states the following:

“Every person who, under color of any statute, ordinance, regulation, custom, or usage, of any State or Territory or the District of Columbia, subjects, or causes to be subjected, any citizen of the United States or other person within the jurisdiction thereof to the deprivation of any rights, privileges, or immunities secured by the Constitution and laws, shall be liable to the party injured in an action at law, suit in equity, or other proper proceeding for redress, except that in any action brought against a judicial officer for an act or omission taken in such officer’s judicial capacity, injunctive relief shall not be granted unless a declaratory decree was violated or declaratory relief was unavailable. For the purposes of this section, any Act of Congress applicable exclusively to the District of Columbia shall be considered to be a statute of the District of Columbia.”

Continued Coronavirus Coverage