1,093 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more coronavirus deaths in Oklahoma, according to OSDH

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are 1,093 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma and 11 more deaths from the virus, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Saturday.

There have now been 57,353 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 797 deaths from coronavirus in Oklahoma since the pandemic began in March, according to OSDH.

OSDH reported an 710-case increase on Friday. There were 56,260 total cases in the state on Friday since March.

There are currently 7,949 active COVID-19 cases in the state, 237 more active cases than on Friday, a 3.1 percent increase.

Officials have not released the most up-to-date number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

OSDH reported that there were 559 people in Oklahoma hospitals with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Officials reported Saturday that 48,607 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Oklahoma since March.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 438 (8 deaths) (336 recovered)

Alfalfa: 12 (6 recovered)

Atoka: 108 (1 death) (90 recovered)

Beaver: 44 (41 recovered)

Beckham: 124 (1 death) (106 recovered)

Blaine: 73 (1 death) (46 recovered)

Bryan: 592 (3 deaths) (516 recovered)

Caddo: 560 (20 deaths) (455 recovered)

Canadian: 1,509 (11 deaths) (1,301 recovered)

Carter: 402 (6 deaths) (361 recovered)

Cherokee: 648 (6 deaths) (490 recovered)

Choctaw: 239 (1 death) (209 recovered)

Cimarron: 14 (14 recovered)

Cleveland: 3,783 (63 deaths) (3,249 recovered)

Coal: 53 (45 recovered)

Comanche: 1,218 (11 deaths) (1,125 recovered)

Cotton: 29 (2 deaths) (20 recovered)

Craig: 118 (1 death) (94 recovered)

Creek: 796 (21 deaths) (687 recovered)

Custer: 323 (249 recovered)

Delaware: 539 (21 deaths) (459 recovered)

Dewey: 18 (14 recovered)

Ellis: 6 (6 recovered)

Garfield: 932 (12 deaths) (619 recovered)

Garvin: 263 (4 deaths) (239 recovered)

Grady: 517 (7 deaths) (467 recovered)

Grant: 24 (20 recovered)

Greer: 88 (8 deaths) (74 recovered)

Harmon: 38 (29 recovered)

Harper: 17 (14 recovered)

Haskell: 158 (4 deaths) (127 recovered)

Hughes: 212 (3 deaths) (173 recovered)

Jackson: 582 (9 deaths) (545 recovered)

Jefferson: 36 (32 recovered)

Johnston: 85 (1 death) (58 recovered)

Kay: 308 (12 deaths) (259 recovered)

Kingfisher: 255 (1 death) (171 recovered)

Kiowa: 40 (1 death) (32 recovered)

Latimer: 109 (2 deaths) (101 recovered)

Le Flore: 620 (5 deaths) (457 recovered)

Lincoln: 292 (8 deaths) (235 recovered)

Logan: 284 (1 death) (239 recovered)

Love: 99 (79 recovered)

Major: 49 (1 death) (40 recovered)

Marshall: 130 (1 death) (121 recovered)

Mayes: 411 (9 deaths) (348 recovered)

McClain: 561 (4 deaths) (484 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,006 (29 deaths) (825 recovered)

McIntosh: 235 (4 deaths) (200 recovered)

Murray: 88 (1 death) (84 recovered)

Muskogee: 949 (16 deaths) (550 recovered)

Noble: 102 (2 deaths) (87 recovered)

Nowata: 96 (1 death) (66 recovered)

Okfuskee: 100 (3 deaths) (81 recovered)

Oklahoma: 13,254 (154 deaths) (11,557 recovered)

Okmulgee: 613 (4 deaths) (511 recovered)

Osage: 629 (12 deaths) (559 recovered)

Other: 103

Ottawa: 516 (4 deaths) (432 recovered)

Pawnee: 218 (3 deaths) (173 recovered)

Payne: 1,096 (5 deaths) (831 recovered)

Pittsburg: 573 (15 deaths) (478 recovered)

Pontotoc: 235 (3 deaths) (210 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 829 (9 deaths) (608 recovered)

Pushmataha: 126 (1 death) (115 recovered)

Roger Mills: 13 (1 death) (10 recovered)

Rogers: 1,302 (41 deaths) (1,073 recovered)

Seminole: 315 (5 deaths) (254 recovered)

Sequoyah: 577 (8 deaths) (428 recovered)

Stephens: 249 (4 deaths) (211 recovered)

Texas: 1,143 (7 deaths) (1,081 recovered)

Tillman: 64 (1 death) (60 recovered)

Tulsa: 13,104 (132 deaths) (11,483 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,127 (23 deaths) (971 recovered)

Washington: 780 (39 deaths) (672 recovered)

Washita: 42 (35 recovered)

Woods: 24 (23 recovered)

Woodward: 89 (57 recovered).

There have been 5,913,941 positive COVID-19 cases and 181,800 coronavirus-related deaths in the United States since March.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

