1,147 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, according to OSDH

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are 1,147 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma and four more deaths from the virus, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Saturday.

There have now been 63,187 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 850 deaths from coronavirus in Oklahoma since the pandemic began in March, according to OSDH.

OSDH reported an 1,013-case increase on Friday. There were 62,040 total cases in the state on Friday since March.

There are currently 9,597 active COVID-19 cases in the state, 526 more active cases than on Friday, a 5.8 percent increase.

Officials have not released the most up-to-date number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

OSDH reported that there were 518 people in Oklahoma hospitals with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Officials reported Saturday that 52,740 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Oklahoma since March.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 494 (10 deaths) (364 recovered)

Alfalfa: 19 (12 recovered)

Atoka: 164 (1 death) (116 recovered)

Beaver: 44 (42 recovered)

Beckham: 132 (1 death) (112 recovered)

Blaine: 82 (1 death) (62 recovered)

Bryan: 649 (3 deaths) (556 recovered)

Caddo: 593 (20 deaths) (493 recovered)

Canadian: 1,615 (13 deaths) (1,417 recovered)

Carter: 429 (7 deaths) (381 recovered)

Cherokee: 750 (7 deaths) (555 recovered)

Choctaw: 258 (2 deaths) (220 recovered)

Cimarron: 14 (14 recovered)

Cleveland: 4,405 (66 deaths) (3,473 recovered)

Coal: 63 (50 recovered)

Comanche: 1,293 (11 deaths) (1,175 recovered)

Cotton: 48 (2 deaths) (23 recovered)

Craig: 163 (1 death) (110 recovered)

Creek: 877 (22 deaths) (732 recovered)

Custer: 350 (303 recovered)

Delaware: 569 (22 deaths) (488 recovered)

Dewey: 24 (1 death) (18 recovered)

Ellis: 6 (6 recovered)

Garfield: 1,130 (14 deaths) (776 recovered)

Garvin: 274 (4 deaths) (246 recovered)

Grady: 558 (7 deaths) (482 recovered)

Grant: 27 (22 recovered)

Greer: 91 (8 deaths) (76 recovered)

Harmon: 40 (34 recovered)

Harper: 19 (17 recovered)

Haskell: 180 (4 deaths) (144 recovered)

Hughes: 236 (4 deaths) (186 recovered)

Jackson: 616 (9 deaths) (563 recovered)

Jefferson: 35 (32 recovered)

Johnston: 116 (2 deaths) (70 recovered)

Kay: 359 (12 deaths) (279 recovered)

Kingfisher: 275 (2 deaths) (235 recovered)

Kiowa: 49 (1 death) (39 recovered)

Latimer: 116 (2 deaths) (105 recovered)

Le Flore: 738 (10 deaths) (570 recovered)

Lincoln: 324 (9 deaths) (270 recovered)

Logan: 320 (1 death) (267 recovered)

Love: 123 (1 death) (86 recovered)

Major: 57 (1 death) (43 recovered)

Marshall: 135 (1 death) (123 recovered)

Mayes: 456 (10 deaths) (369 recovered)

McClain: 613 (4 deaths) (524 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,085 (31 deaths) (894 recovered)

McIntosh: 250 (4 deaths) (216 recovered)

Murray: 93 (1 death) (84 recovered)

Muskogee: 1,446 (17 deaths) (630 recovered)

Noble: 117 (2 deaths) (94 recovered)

Nowata: 111 (1 death) (83 recovered)

Okfuskee: 109 (3 deaths) (85 recovered)

Oklahoma: 14,107 (165 deaths) (12,332 recovered)

Okmulgee: 654 (5 deaths) (562 recovered)

Osage: 684 (12 deaths) (598 recovered)

Other: 45 (1 recovered)

Ottawa: 600 (4 deaths) (475 recovered)

Pawnee: 229 (3 deaths) (200 recovered)

Payne: 1,475 (5 deaths) (956 recovered)

Pittsburg: 629 (18 deaths) (528 recovered)

Pontotoc: 259 (3 deaths) (219 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 924 (9 deaths) (747 recovered)

Pushmataha: 131 (1 death) (119 recovered)

Roger Mills: 14 (1 death) (11 recovered)

Rogers: 1,403 (42 deaths) (1,160 recovered)

Seminole: 345 (5 deaths) (276 recovered)

Sequoyah: 611 (8 deaths) (501 recovered)

Stephens: 267 (4 deaths) (226 recovered)

Texas: 1,224 (7 deaths) (1,107 recovered)

Tillman: 70 (1 death) (62 recovered)

Tulsa: 14,123 (139 deaths) (12,374 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,214 (23 deaths) (1,059 recovered)

Washington: 863 (40 deaths) (720 recovered)

Washita: 43 (39 recovered)

Woods: 26 (24 recovered)

Woodward: 108 (77 recovered)

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State health officials announced this week that the results of rapid COVID-19 antigen tests will be included in the daily count of new positive tests starting Tuesday, something health officials say should provide a better picture of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

