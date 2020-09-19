1,237 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, according to OSDH

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are 1,237 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4 more deaths from the virus in Oklahoma, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Saturday.

There have now been 75,804 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 943 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began in March, according to OSDH.

OSDH reported an 1,249-case increase on Friday. There were 74,567 total cases in the state on Friday since March.

There are currently 10,901 active COVID-19 cases in the state, 408 more active cases than on Friday, a 3.9 percent increase.

Officials have not released the most up-to-date number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

OSDH reported that there were 516 people in Oklahoma hospitals with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Officials reported Saturday that 63,960 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Oklahoma since March.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State health officials announced this week that the results of rapid COVID-19 antigen tests will be included in the daily count of new positive tests starting Tuesday, something health officials say should provide a better picture of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

