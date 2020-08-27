17 Edmond students in quarantine after student tests positive for COVID-19

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Seventeen Edmond Memorial students have been placed in 14-day quarantine after a student at the school tested positive for COVID-19.
Edmond Public Schools issued a news release on Wednesday announcing the mass exposure.
“Tonight, we received notification that an Edmond Memorial student has tested positive for COVID-19,” the news release states.
The student who tested positive was last at school on Monday. That student is currently in isolation for a 10-day period.
The 17 students who came into contact with the positive student have been placed in 14-day quarantine in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, according to the news release.
