2 people tested for coronavirus in Oklahoma; both showing COVID-19 symptoms

Coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people are being tested for the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health officials.

Both individuals are showing symptoms of the virus, state health officials said.

Test results are expected to become available in the next 48-72 hours.

The individuals recently returned from a country that has been experiencing community transmission of COVID-19, according to state health officials.

However, officials would not disclose which country the individuals visited, nor would they comment on whether the individuals are Oklahoma residents, or if they traveled together.

