21 positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence says 21 people aboard a mammoth cruise ship off the California coast have tested positive for the new coronavirus, including 19 crew members.

Pence said Friday that the federal government is working with California officials on a plan to bring the ship to a non-commercial port this weekend. But he indicated that some of the 3,500 passengers and crew members will stay aboard the ship under quarantine.

Friday’s test results come amid evidence the vessel was the breeding ground for a deadly cluster of at least 10 cases during its previous voyage.

