21-year-old metro man recovering from COVID-19

Conner Colbert traveled to Nashville a few weeks ago and when he returned, his COVID-19 symptoms started.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 21-year-old metro man is recovering from COVID-19.

“I didn’t think that I would ever experience anything like this at my age – cough and body ache and breathing problems… sweating throughout the night. Wherever I would sleep, it would be wet in the morning,” said Conner.

His symptoms were all tell-tale signs of COVID-19, and they got worse by the day.

“I was really feeling the worst I’ve ever felt,” said Conner.

Conner’s breathing became even more labored, and his mother, Jennifer, decided it was time to get help.

“A mother just knows,” said Jennifer Colbert, Conner’s mom.

And her intuition was right. Conner’s test results came back positive for COVID-19.

“I really didn’t think that I was going to make it at one point. It was really scary,” said Conner.

But Conner is lucky. Day by day, he’s getting much better.

“I’m feeling like I’m healing,” he said.

The gravity of the situation has registered with the Colberts.

“It really makes me see how serious this virus is for everyone,” said Conner.

“People aren’t listening and they’re not taking this serious until it affects them,” said Jennifer.

So far, no one in Conner’s family has any symptoms for COVID-19. He plans to stay in isolation for at least two more weeks.

