21c Hotel in Oklahoma City temporarily closes after guest tested presumptive positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular hotel in downtown Oklahoma City has temporarily closed after a guest preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, officials with 21c Museum Hotels announced that a guest at the Oklahoma City location had a presumptive positive test result for coronavirus.

“Our priority is the safety of our team, our guests and our community. We are working with public health officials at the Oklahoma City Health Department to ensure that our employees and guests are informed, safe and well taken care of. Out of an abundance of caution, we are working to temporarily close our hotel so that we can complete a comprehensive, hotel-wide deep clean.”

Health department officials will be reaching out to anyone who came into close contact with the individual.

They advise that the risk of transmission is low for those who have not been in close contact with this individual.

On Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz were supposed to go head-to-head at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

However, the game was postponed shortly before tip-off. Shortly after the postponement, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert received a presumptive positive result for coronavirus.

Gobert never entered the Peake, and was reportedly at a hotel during the game.

It is unknown if Gobert was staying at 21c.