24 Canadian County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Twenty-four inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Canadian County Detention Center.

A KFOR viewer messaged our newsroom saying there’s an outbreak of COVID-19 inside the jail, and her husband was one of the first to test positive. She said he had a fever over 104 and wasn’t given medication.

“For your fever to be that high, that can kill you. That can kill you. They’re just gonna watch him die I feel like,” said Gabrielle Moore, whose husband is in the Canadian County Jail. “He told me they didn’t see a doctor. They just had their temperatures checked regularly by a nurse.”

The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office says they tested 36 inmates last week, and 24 tested positive.

We asked Sheriff Chris West about Moore’s husband not being given a fever reducer. He tells us that shouldn’t have happened.

“I’m not saying that she’s a liar or that he’s a liar, but normally there’s different stories, and sometimes what people say don’t always what happened,” West said.

The sheriff tells us the inmates started testing positive after bringing in different inmates from another county.

“We brought them to our county and we found out a couple of days after we got them here that they had tested positive. But they didn’t tell us before we went and got them,” West said.

West also says they recently started moving inmates to other counties as well to help make room for quarantining, and that the jail is doing everything according to CDC recommendations.

“I’m sympathetic to their concerns, and I’m definitely sympathetic to the loved ones that are outside of the jail and their concerns. All they have to do is pick up the telephone and call us. I’m available,” West said.

West says the county pays $300,000 a year to contract with a healthcare company to help give the inmates the medical care they need.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

RECENT HEADLINES: