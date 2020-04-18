2,570 positive cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma, 139 COVID-19 deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Saturday that there are now 2,570 positive cases COVID-19 in the state and 139 total deaths.

Of the 139 total deaths so far, three were reported in the last 24 hours. Those deaths include the following:

One in Oklahoma County, a male in the 36-49 age group.

One in Pottawatomie County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Wagoner County, a female in the 50-64 age group.

OSDH’s report on Saturday also showed 32,966 cumulative negative COVID-19 test specimens and 554 hospitalizations due to the virus in Oklahoma so far.

OSDH reports that 307 people are currently hospitalized because of the virus.

Source: OSDH

Friday’s report showed that 1,441 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus so far.

The Department of Health did not provide a breakdown of the number of COVID-19 cases per county.

OSDH’s daily update on COVID-19 in Oklahoma also states that OSDH is partnering with Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma to provide more testing sites in Tulsa.

Click here for information on the OSU site. Information about the OU site will be announced as it becomes available.

Click here for a list of other testing sites across Oklahoma.

The Department of Health’s April 17th report provided the following breakdown of COVID-19 cases by age group:

Source: OSDH

COVID-19 cases cases by cases breakdown 55.4 percent female and 44.6 percent male. Deaths break down 47.1 percent female and 52.9 percent male, according to the April 17th report.

The April 17th report provided this breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by race:

Source: OSDH

The report also provided the following state hospital statistics pertaining to COVID-19:

ICU Beds Available: 446 of 1,085 (41%)

Medical Surgery Beds Available: : 2,725 of 5,836 (47%)

Operating Room Beds Available: 531 of 667 (80%)

Pediatric Beds Available: 329 of 471 (70%)

PICU Beds Available: 28 of 82 (34%)

Ventilators Available: 931 of 1,046 (89%)

Negative Flow rooms Available: 688 of 1,018 (68%)

Overall hospital occupancy status: 4,475 (Hospital census as of previous midnight)

COVID-19 Cases Currently Hospitalized: 145 (89 in ICU)

Persons Under Investigation in Hospital: 162 (47 in ICU)

Persons seen in Hospital (during the 24 hour reporting period), Self-quarantined: 449

Average Days of Personal Protective Equipment(PPE): 13.4

COVID-19 Testing Supplies Availability: 42,430

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.

