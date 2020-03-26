2nd Norman nursing home resident dies after being hospitalized for coronavirus

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A second Norman nursing home resident has died after being hospitalized for COVID-19.

“We are saddened to report that we were notified late today that our second resident hospitalized with COVID-19 has passed away at Norman Regional Medical Center. Our hearts and prayers are with the family and with our team members also devastated by this news,” a message from a Grace Living Center official said.

The resident was described as a woman in her 90s.

The resident’s death on Wednesday comes a day after another Grace Living Center resident died after testing positive for COVID-19. That resident was in her 60s and had no prior health concerns.

The age of the resident who died Wednesday has not yet been revealed.

There are 164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five deaths from the virus in Oklahoma as of 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s coronavirus web page.

Gov. Kevin Stitt placed visitation restrictions on nursing homes weeks ago. He announced a “safer at home” order on Tuesday.

“It’s safer at home for our elderly population until April 30th. So that’s the direction all across the state,” Stitt said.

Stitt made the order for Oklahoma’s vulnerable and elderly, listing categories for those who fit into that description.

“It’s compromised immune system, it is an elderly population,” he said.

