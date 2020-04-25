3,193 positive cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma, 194 COVID-19 deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Saturday that there are now 3,193 positive cases COVID-19 in the state and 194 total deaths.

Of the 194 total deaths so far, one was reported in the last 24 hours.

“There are six additional deaths; one occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 18-April 23,” Saturday’s OSDH report states.

The six additional deaths include the following:

Two in Oklahoma County, a male in the 65 and older age group and male in the 50-64 age group.

Two in Washington County, both females in the 65 and older age group.

One in Delaware County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Payne County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

OSDH’s Saturday report also showed 53,338 cumulative negative COVID-19 test specimens and 649 total cumulative hospitalizations due to the virus in Oklahoma so far.

There are 306 people currently hospitalized because of the virus.

Source: OSDH

Saturday’s report states that 2,080 people in Oklahoma have recovered from the virus so far.

A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the Oklahoma can be found here.

Here’s a county by county breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Oklahoma:

Adair – 54 cases, 3 deaths

Alfalfa – 1 case, 0 deaths

Atoka – 1 case, 0 deaths

Beaver – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Beckham – 3 cases, 0 deaths

Bryan – 6 cases, 1 death

Caddo – 53 cases, 6 deaths

Canadian – 90 cases, 3 deaths

Carter – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Cherokee – 26 cases, 1 death

Choctaw – 3 cases, 0 deaths

Cimarron – 1 case, 0 deaths

Cleveland – 400 cases, 27 deaths

Comanche – 76 cases, 1 death

Cotton – 5 cases, 1 death

Craig – 9 cases, 0 deaths

Creek – 73 cases, six deaths

Custer – 10 cases, 0 deaths

Delaware – 90 cases, 10 deaths

Dewey – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Garfield – 11 cases, 1 death

Garvin – 13 cases, 0 deaths

Grady – 34 cases, 1 death

Grant – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Greer – 64 cases, 6 deaths

Haskell – 3 cases, 0 deaths

Harper – 1 case, 0 deaths

Jackson – 14 cases, 0 deaths

Jefferson – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Johnston – 4 cases, 0 deaths

Kay – 47 cases, 6 deaths

Kingfisher – 7 cases, 0 deaths

Kiowa – 4 cases, 0 deaths

Latimer – 4 cases, 1 death

Le Flore – 9 cases, 0 deaths

Lincoln – 10 cases, 0 deaths

Logan – 12 cases, 0 deaths

Love – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Major – 2 cases, 1 death

Marshall – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Mayes – 21 cases, 3 deaths

McClain – 30 cases, 0 deaths

McCurtain – 8 cases, 0 deaths

McIntosh – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Murray – 1 case, 0 deaths

Muskogee – 26 cases, 4 deaths

Noble – 6 cases, 0 deaths

Nowata – 19 cases, 0 deaths

Okfuskee – 1 case, 0 deaths

Oklahoma – 694 cases, 29 deaths

Okmulgee – 16 cases, 0 deaths

Osage – 71 cases, 8 deaths

Ottawa – 29 cases, 1 death

Pawnee – 28 cases, 2 deaths

Payne – 43 cases, 1 death

Pittsburg – 21 cases, 2 deaths

Pontotoc – 10 cases, 1 death

Pottawatomie – 40 cases, 4 deaths

Rogers – 46 cases, 3 deaths

Seminole – 8 cases, 1 death

Sequoyah – 11 cases, 3 deaths

Stephens – 20 cases, 1 death

Texas – 68 cases, 1 death

Tillman – 1 case, 0 deaths

Tulsa – 479 cases, 27 deaths

Wagoner – 114 cases, 13 deaths

Washington – 222 cases, 15 deaths

Woods – 3 cases, 0 deaths

Woodward – 1 case, 0 deaths

The following graph shows the state’s cumulative cases by date reported:

Source: OSDH

The following chart shows a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the state by race:

Source: OSDH

The following chart shows a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the state by age group:

Source: OSDH

The following graph shows a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the state by gender:

Source: OSDH

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.

