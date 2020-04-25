3,193 positive cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma, 194 COVID-19 deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Saturday that there are now 3,193 positive cases COVID-19 in the state and 194 total deaths.
Of the 194 total deaths so far, one was reported in the last 24 hours.
“There are six additional deaths; one occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 18-April 23,” Saturday’s OSDH report states.
The six additional deaths include the following:
- Two in Oklahoma County, a male in the 65 and older age group and male in the 50-64 age group.
- Two in Washington County, both females in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Delaware County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Payne County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
OSDH’s Saturday report also showed 53,338 cumulative negative COVID-19 test specimens and 649 total cumulative hospitalizations due to the virus in Oklahoma so far.
There are 306 people currently hospitalized because of the virus.
Saturday’s report states that 2,080 people in Oklahoma have recovered from the virus so far.
A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the Oklahoma can be found here.
Here’s a county by county breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Oklahoma:
Adair – 54 cases, 3 deaths
Alfalfa – 1 case, 0 deaths
Atoka – 1 case, 0 deaths
Beaver – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Beckham – 3 cases, 0 deaths
Bryan – 6 cases, 1 death
Caddo – 53 cases, 6 deaths
Canadian – 90 cases, 3 deaths
Carter – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Cherokee – 26 cases, 1 death
Choctaw – 3 cases, 0 deaths
Cimarron – 1 case, 0 deaths
Cleveland – 400 cases, 27 deaths
Comanche – 76 cases, 1 death
Cotton – 5 cases, 1 death
Craig – 9 cases, 0 deaths
Creek – 73 cases, six deaths
Custer – 10 cases, 0 deaths
Delaware – 90 cases, 10 deaths
Dewey – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Garfield – 11 cases, 1 death
Garvin – 13 cases, 0 deaths
Grady – 34 cases, 1 death
Grant – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Greer – 64 cases, 6 deaths
Haskell – 3 cases, 0 deaths
Harper – 1 case, 0 deaths
Jackson – 14 cases, 0 deaths
Jefferson – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Johnston – 4 cases, 0 deaths
Kay – 47 cases, 6 deaths
Kingfisher – 7 cases, 0 deaths
Kiowa – 4 cases, 0 deaths
Latimer – 4 cases, 1 death
Le Flore – 9 cases, 0 deaths
Lincoln – 10 cases, 0 deaths
Logan – 12 cases, 0 deaths
Love – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Major – 2 cases, 1 death
Marshall – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Mayes – 21 cases, 3 deaths
McClain – 30 cases, 0 deaths
McCurtain – 8 cases, 0 deaths
McIntosh – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Murray – 1 case, 0 deaths
Muskogee – 26 cases, 4 deaths
Noble – 6 cases, 0 deaths
Nowata – 19 cases, 0 deaths
Okfuskee – 1 case, 0 deaths
Oklahoma – 694 cases, 29 deaths
Okmulgee – 16 cases, 0 deaths
Osage – 71 cases, 8 deaths
Ottawa – 29 cases, 1 death
Pawnee – 28 cases, 2 deaths
Payne – 43 cases, 1 death
Pittsburg – 21 cases, 2 deaths
Pontotoc – 10 cases, 1 death
Pottawatomie – 40 cases, 4 deaths
Rogers – 46 cases, 3 deaths
Seminole – 8 cases, 1 death
Sequoyah – 11 cases, 3 deaths
Stephens – 20 cases, 1 death
Texas – 68 cases, 1 death
Tillman – 1 case, 0 deaths
Tulsa – 479 cases, 27 deaths
Wagoner – 114 cases, 13 deaths
Washington – 222 cases, 15 deaths
Woods – 3 cases, 0 deaths
Woodward – 1 case, 0 deaths
The following graph shows the state’s cumulative cases by date reported:
The following chart shows a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the state by race:
The following chart shows a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the state by age group:
The following graph shows a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the state by gender:
State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.
The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.
The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.
While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.
Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.
