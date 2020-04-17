32-year-old woman dies days before COVID-19 test comes back positive

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 32-year-old woman, Courtney Van Buren, has died from COVID-19.

Her family said by the time she got sick, it was already too late. She died April 11 at Mercy Hospital before her family could get there to say goodbye.

“You can’t even go in and just see your family member normal. You have to be head to toe dressed out,” said Kjelcea McDonald, Courtney’s sister.

Courtney was diabetic and hospitalized at Mercy Hospital.

“They called and said that her heart had stopped. They were gonna try and get her back,” said McDonald.

Courtney’s family believes she might have been exposed at the Seiling Nursing Center, where a coworker had tested positive weeks before.

“We live in a very, very small town, and I thought we had more time before it was in this area,” said McDonald.

She first went to a hospital in Woodward, where she was treated and released. The next day, she went to another hospital, but her condition was already much worse.

“She was really having a hard time breathing, she was sweating like crazy…they shipped her to mercy,” said McDonald.

McDonald and her mom, Chris, were only able to be with Courtney through FaceTime.

“It was really hard; I couldn’t even really tell her goodbye,” said Chris Ake, Courtney’s mom.

“We said, ‘I love you,’ ‘I love you’ and ‘Everything’s gonna be okay’ and ‘I’ll talk to you tomorrow,’ having no idea that I was not going to talk to her tomorrow,” said McDonald.

The only person with Courtney when she died was her nurse, who was also from Northwestern Oklahoma.

“Just knowing that there was somebody from close to home that got to be there and hold her hand and comfort her in those last few hours, I can’t thank him enough,” said McDonald.

Courtney’s funeral is now on hold.

“I’m betting we won’t have it until maybe June,” said McDonald.

We can’t hug and we can’t grieve together,” said Ake.

Her family says they only wish her death will save at least one life and that the public will take COVID-19 more seriously.

“I cannot watch anybody else that I love die from this virus. It…it is traumatizing,” said McDonald.

Courtney’s family tells News 4 she was also diabetic. She leaves behind two young children.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage