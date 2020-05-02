3,851 positive cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma, 238 COVID-19 deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are now 3,851 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and 238 total deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Of the 238 total deaths so far, four were reported in the last 24 hours.

OSDH reported on Friday that there were 3,748 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and 230 deaths.

“There are eight additional deaths; four of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 29-April 30,” the OSDH report states.

The eight additional deaths include the following:

• One in Oklahoma County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

• One in Tulsa County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

• One in Texas County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

• One in Washington County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

• One in Lincoln County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

• One in Seminole County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

• One in Cleveland County, a female in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Caddo County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

So far, 2,467 people have recovered from COVID-19, according to OSDH.

The Department of Health’s Saturday, May 2, report also showed 66,084 negative COVID-19 tests to date.

The report states that there have been 743 total hospitalizations because of the virus so far, and there are currently 236 people hospitalized with the virus.

Source: OSDH

Here’s a county by county breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Oklahoma:

Adair – 65 cases, 3 deaths

Alfalfa – 1 case, 0 deaths

Atoka – 1 case, 0 deaths

Beaver – 13 cases, 0 deaths

Beckham – 5 cases, 0 deaths

Bryan – 9 cases, 1 death

Caddo – 64 cases, 8 deaths

Canadian – 98 cases, 3 deaths

Carter – 3 cases, 1 death

Cherokee – 27 cases, 1 death

Choctaw – 3 cases, 0 deaths

Cimarron – 1 case, 0 deaths

Cleveland – 430 cases, 29 deaths

Comanche – 84 cases, 2 deaths

Cotton – 5 cases, 1 death

Craig – 11 cases, 0 deaths

Creek – 80 cases, 6 deaths

Custer – 10 cases, 0 deaths

Delaware – 91 cases, 13 deaths

Dewey – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Garfield – 18 cases, 1 death

Garvin – 14 cases, 1 death

Grady – 38 cases, 2 deaths

Grant – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Greer – 65 cases, 6 deaths

Haskell – 5 cases, 0 deaths

Harper – 1 case, 0 deaths

Jackson – 16 cases, 0 deaths

Jefferson – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Johnston – 3 cases, 0 deaths

Kay – 47 cases, 7 deaths

Kingfisher – 8 cases, 0 deaths

Kiowa – 5 cases, 0 deaths

Latimer – 5 cases, 1 death

Le Flore – 13 cases, 0 deaths

Lincoln – 14 cases, 1 death

Logan – 16 cases, 1 death

Love – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Major – 3 cases, 1 death

Marshall – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Mayes – 24 cases, 4 deaths

McClain – 74 cases, 2 deaths

McCurtain – 8 cases, 0 deaths

McIntosh – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Murray – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Muskogee – 27 cases, 6 deaths

Noble – 6 cases, 0 deaths

Nowata – 21 cases, 0 deaths

Okfuskee – 1 case, 0 deaths

Oklahoma – 822 cases, 33 deaths

Okmulgee – 16 cases, 0 deaths

Osage – 76 cases, 8 deaths

Ottawa – 34 cases, 1 death

Pawnee – 29 cases, 2 deaths

Payne – 44 cases, 1 death

Pittsburg – 35 cases, 2 deaths

Pontotoc – 10 cases, 2 deaths

Pottawatomie – 51 cases, 4 deaths

Pushmataha – 1 case, 0 deaths

Rogers – 65 cases, 4 deaths

Seminole – 12 cases, 2 deaths

Sequoyah – 12 cases, 3 deaths

Stephens – 22 cases, 1 death

Texas – 172 cases, 2 deaths

Tillman – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Tulsa – 607 cases, 34 deaths

Wagoner – 122 cases, 15 deaths

Washington – 268 cases, 23 deaths

Woods – 3 cases, 0 deaths

Woodward – 1 case, 0 deaths

The following graph shows the state’s cumulative cases by date reported:

Source: OSDH

The following chart shows a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the state by race:

Source: OSDH

The following chart shows a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the state by age group:

Source: OSDH

The following graph shows a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the state by gender:

Source: OSDH

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage