3,851 positive cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma, 238 COVID-19 deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are now 3,851 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and 238 total deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Of the 238 total deaths so far, four were reported in the last 24 hours.
OSDH reported on Friday that there were 3,748 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and 230 deaths.
“There are eight additional deaths; four of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 29-April 30,” the OSDH report states.
The eight additional deaths include the following:
• One in Oklahoma County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
• One in Tulsa County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
• One in Texas County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
• One in Washington County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
• One in Lincoln County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
• One in Seminole County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
• One in Cleveland County, a female in the 50-64 age group.
• One in Caddo County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
So far, 2,467 people have recovered from COVID-19, according to OSDH.
The Department of Health’s Saturday, May 2, report also showed 66,084 negative COVID-19 tests to date.
The report states that there have been 743 total hospitalizations because of the virus so far, and there are currently 236 people hospitalized with the virus.
Here’s a county by county breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Oklahoma:
Adair – 65 cases, 3 deaths
Alfalfa – 1 case, 0 deaths
Atoka – 1 case, 0 deaths
Beaver – 13 cases, 0 deaths
Beckham – 5 cases, 0 deaths
Bryan – 9 cases, 1 death
Caddo – 64 cases, 8 deaths
Canadian – 98 cases, 3 deaths
Carter – 3 cases, 1 death
Cherokee – 27 cases, 1 death
Choctaw – 3 cases, 0 deaths
Cimarron – 1 case, 0 deaths
Cleveland – 430 cases, 29 deaths
Comanche – 84 cases, 2 deaths
Cotton – 5 cases, 1 death
Craig – 11 cases, 0 deaths
Creek – 80 cases, 6 deaths
Custer – 10 cases, 0 deaths
Delaware – 91 cases, 13 deaths
Dewey – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Garfield – 18 cases, 1 death
Garvin – 14 cases, 1 death
Grady – 38 cases, 2 deaths
Grant – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Greer – 65 cases, 6 deaths
Haskell – 5 cases, 0 deaths
Harper – 1 case, 0 deaths
Jackson – 16 cases, 0 deaths
Jefferson – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Johnston – 3 cases, 0 deaths
Kay – 47 cases, 7 deaths
Kingfisher – 8 cases, 0 deaths
Kiowa – 5 cases, 0 deaths
Latimer – 5 cases, 1 death
Le Flore – 13 cases, 0 deaths
Lincoln – 14 cases, 1 death
Logan – 16 cases, 1 death
Love – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Major – 3 cases, 1 death
Marshall – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Mayes – 24 cases, 4 deaths
McClain – 74 cases, 2 deaths
McCurtain – 8 cases, 0 deaths
McIntosh – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Murray – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Muskogee – 27 cases, 6 deaths
Noble – 6 cases, 0 deaths
Nowata – 21 cases, 0 deaths
Okfuskee – 1 case, 0 deaths
Oklahoma – 822 cases, 33 deaths
Okmulgee – 16 cases, 0 deaths
Osage – 76 cases, 8 deaths
Ottawa – 34 cases, 1 death
Pawnee – 29 cases, 2 deaths
Payne – 44 cases, 1 death
Pittsburg – 35 cases, 2 deaths
Pontotoc – 10 cases, 2 deaths
Pottawatomie – 51 cases, 4 deaths
Pushmataha – 1 case, 0 deaths
Rogers – 65 cases, 4 deaths
Seminole – 12 cases, 2 deaths
Sequoyah – 12 cases, 3 deaths
Stephens – 22 cases, 1 death
Texas – 172 cases, 2 deaths
Tillman – 2 cases, 0 deaths
Tulsa – 607 cases, 34 deaths
Wagoner – 122 cases, 15 deaths
Washington – 268 cases, 23 deaths
Woods – 3 cases, 0 deaths
Woodward – 1 case, 0 deaths
The following graph shows the state’s cumulative cases by date reported:
The following chart shows a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the state by race:
The following chart shows a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the state by age group:
The following graph shows a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the state by gender:
State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.
The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.
The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.
While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.
Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.
