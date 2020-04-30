4 Seniors: Simple & safe exercises for sedentary seniors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Because senior citizens are especially vulnerable to COVID-19, they are asked to stay home as much as they possibly can.

While staying home is the safest bet for seniors, it also creates the risk of becoming sedentary.

However, there are some basic, indoor exercises that seniors can do to remain active while staying safe inside.

One Healthy Bod trainer Steve Clausen joined KFOR via Skype on Wednesday to discuss those exercises.

Watch the above video to learn more about the at-home exercises Steve recommends for seniors.

