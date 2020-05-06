Live Now
4 Your Child: Childcare centers struggle with impact of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The COVID-19 pandemic has put a financial strain on childcare centers and parents around the state.

The Federal CARES Act was passed to alleviate such strain. The act provided $50 million to Oklahoma, and some of that money pays childcare bills for unemployed parents who are searching for work.

Paula Koos, Director of Oklahoma Child Care Resource & Referral Association, spoke with KFOR via Skype about a variety of topics, including types of help available to parents seeking work, as well as the various struggles that childcare centers are experiencing as the pandemic continues.

