4 Your Child: Childcare centers struggle with impact of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The COVID-19 pandemic has put a financial strain on childcare centers and parents around the state.

The Federal CARES Act was passed to alleviate such strain. The act provided $50 million to Oklahoma, and some of that money pays childcare bills for unemployed parents who are searching for work.

Paula Koos, Director of Oklahoma Child Care Resource & Referral Association, spoke with KFOR via Skype about a variety of topics, including types of help available to parents seeking work, as well as the various struggles that childcare centers are experiencing as the pandemic continues.

Koos shares her insight in the above video.

