4 Your Child: Helping teens deal with anxiety & boredom during coronavirus pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The COVID-19 pandemic is causing anxiety for community members across all age groups, including teenagers.

Teens tend to experience emotions intensely, and many teenagers are feeling frustrated from the departure of their usual routines and social outlets because of coronavirus.

Teens are usually attending sporting events, going to the movies and preparing for the prom during springtime.

Dr. Amy Middleman with Adolescent Medicine at OU Children’s Hospital spoke with News 4 via Skype on Tuesday to discuss the anxiety and boredom teenagers are experiencing during the pandemic, and how parents can help teens deal with those frustrations.

Watch the above video for Dr. Middleman’s insight.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage