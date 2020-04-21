Follow the Storms
KFOR Interactive Radar
Live Now
KFOR 6pm News Live

4 Your Child: Helping teens deal with anxiety & boredom during coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The COVID-19 pandemic is causing anxiety for community members across all age groups, including teenagers.

Teens tend to experience emotions intensely, and many teenagers are feeling frustrated from the departure of their usual routines and social outlets because of coronavirus.

Teens are usually attending sporting events, going to the movies and preparing for the prom during springtime.

Dr. Amy Middleman with Adolescent Medicine at OU Children’s Hospital spoke with News 4 via Skype on Tuesday to discuss the anxiety and boredom teenagers are experiencing during the pandemic, and how parents can help teens deal with those frustrations.

Watch the above video for Dr. Middleman’s insight.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Share this story

(Click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter