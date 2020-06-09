Live Now
4 Your Information: Navigating new etiquette issues with COVID-19

Coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted society, causing changes both big and small.

Wearing face masks and social distancing have become customary while out in public.

Coronavirus etiquette is a very real practice.

Etiquette expert Carey Sue Vega joined KFOR via Skype on Tuesday to share the dos and don’ts of coronavirus etiquette.

Vega provides the importance guidance in the above video.

You can learn more about etiquette during the pandemic at Vega’s website, expeditionsinetiquette.com.

