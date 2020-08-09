486 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, OSDH reports

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Department of Health officials are reporting 486 new cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours.

There have now been 43,566 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma since the pandemic began in March, according to OSDH.

OSDH reported an 825-case increase on Saturday. There were 43,080 total cases in the state on Saturday since March.

Sunday’s total amounts to a 1.1 percent increase in new coronavirus cases.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

Thankfully, there have been no new COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours.

OSDH officials report that 603 people in Oklahoma have died from COVID-19 since March.

There are currently 6,911 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Officials have not released the most up-to-date number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

OSDH reported on Friday stated that 561 patients people were in Oklahoma hospitals because of COVID-19.

Officials reported Sunday that 36,052 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Oklahoma since March.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

Image via Pexels

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 340 (6 deaths) (241 recovered)

Alfalfa: 3 (3 recovered)

Atoka: 70 (65 recovered)

Beaver: 36 (36 recovered)

Beckham: 60 (1 death) (37 recovered)

Blaine: 42 (35 recovered)

Bryan: 452 (1 death) (354 recovered)

Caddo: 417 (16 deaths) (326 recovered)

Canadian: 1,208 (7 deaths) (1,030 recovered)

Carter: 338 (4 deaths) (278 recovered)

Cherokee: 440 (2 deaths) (273 recovered)

Choctaw: 185 (1 death) (160 recovered)

Cimarron: 1 ( 1 recovered)

Cleveland: 2,994 (55 deaths) (2,591 recovered)

Coal: 35 (27 recovered)

Comanche: 831 (10 deaths) (736 recovered)

Cotton: 18 (2 deaths) (15 recovered)

Craig: 82 (68 recovered)

Creek: 596 (14 deaths) (462 recovered)

Custer: 206 (182 recovered)

Delaware: 426 (19 deaths) (359 recovered)

Dewey: 10 (9 recovered)

Ellis: 5 (4 recovered)

Garfield: 452 (5 deaths) (323 recovered)

Garvin: 226 (4 deaths) (191 recovered)

Grady: 441 (7 deaths) (388 recovered)

Grant: 15 (10 recovered)

Greer: 83 (8 deaths) (69 recovered)

Harmon: 32 (19 recovered)

Harper: 10 (7 recovered)

Haskell: 58 (32 recovered)

Hughes: 137 (2 death) (96 recovered)

Jackson: 523 (5 deaths) (447 recovered)

Jefferson: 33 (27 recovered)

Johnston: 47 (36 recovered)

Kay: 244 (11 deaths) (200 recovered)

Kingfisher: 136 (104 recovered)

Kiowa: 28 (1 death) (26 recovered)

Latimer: 88 (1 death) (59 recovered)

Le Flore: 340 (1 death) (207 recovered)

Lincoln: 164 (2 deaths) (120 recovered)

Logan: 220 (1 death) (175 recovered)

Love: 75 (65 recovered)

Major: 34 (1 death) (24 recovered)

Marshall: 107 (1 death) (93 recovered)

Mayes: 316 (6 deaths) (245 recovered)

McClain: 440 (4 deaths) (386 recovered)

McCurtain: 854 (28 deaths) (743 recovered)

McIntosh: 180 (1 death) (141 recovered)

Murray: 73 (62 recovered)

Muskogee: 506 (16 deaths) (365 recovered)

Noble: 83 (2 deaths) (71 recovered)

Nowata: 57 (1 death) (53 recovered)

Okfuskee: 66 (1 death) (46 recovered)

Oklahoma: 10,560 (112 deaths) (8,878 recovered)

Okmulgee: 467 (3 deaths) (377 recovered)

Osage: 417 (11 deaths) (346 recovered)

Other: 5

Ottawa: 369 (3 deaths) (317 recovered)

Pawnee: 137 (3 deaths) (116 recovered)

Payne: 730 (4 deaths) (633 recovered)

Pittsburg: 350 (3 deaths) (174 recovered)

Pontotoc: 199 (2 deaths) (162 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 447 (9 deaths) (336 recovered)

Pushmataha: 108 (87 recovered)

Roger Mills: 8 (1 death) (7 recovered)

Rogers: 976 (16 deaths) (724 recovered)

Seminole: 235 (5 deaths) (157 recovered)

Sequoyah: 340 (4 deaths) (220 recovered)

Stephens: 200 (3 deaths) (160 recovered)

Texas: 1,056 (7 deaths) (1,026 recovered)

Tillman: 58 (1 death) (53 recovered)

Tulsa: 10,465 (107 deaths) (8,874 recovered)

Wagoner: 860 (23 deaths) (684 recovered)

Washington: 632 (39 deaths) (527 recovered)

Washita: 27 (24 recovered)

Woods: 20 (15 recovered)

Woodward: 37 (33 recovered).

(Getty)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Via Unsplash

Latest Stories